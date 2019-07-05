Zacks: Reeds, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Given $5.63 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Reeds, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $5.63 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Reeds an industry rank of 203 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Reeds in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REED traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $119.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.11. Reeds has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reeds will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reeds Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

