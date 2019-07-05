Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Merit Medical outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Significant expansion in adjusted gross margins in recent times buoy optimism in the stock. Robust Cardiovascular unit also encourages. Management is optimistic about Merit Medical’s Becton Dickinson deal that is set for completion at the end of 2019. Cianna Medical and Vascular Insights buyouts continue to contribute to results. Management is optimistic about several new products that are slated for introduction in the second quarter of 2019. However, escalating operating expenses remains a concern for the company. Headwinds like stiff competition and higher consolidation in the healthcare industry add to the woes. Sluggishness in the Custom kits and procedure trays and Embolization devices units is also concern. The stock is overvalued at the moment.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Merit Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $58.47 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $66.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $238.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, EVP Justin J. Lampropoulos sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $243,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $844,820. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,051.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

