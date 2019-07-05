Zacks Investment Research Upgrades E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie began coverage on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.80. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

