Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVLT. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CVLT opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.16. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.02 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lunia Capital LP increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 4,687.4% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,642,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,673,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,546,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,948,000 after acquiring an additional 85,409 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 36.4% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 665,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,085,000 after acquiring an additional 177,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 645,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommVault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.