Zacks Investment Research Lowers NOW (NYSE:DNOW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

DNOW stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.84. NOW has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.45.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. NOW had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOW will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of NOW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 27,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NOW by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of NOW by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

