Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MCS. ValuEngine downgraded Marcus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley raised Marcus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Marcus had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $170.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 21,542 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $867,280.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,268.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 28.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 698,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,976,000 after purchasing an additional 156,626 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 69.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 855,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,262,000 after purchasing an additional 352,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

