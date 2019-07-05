Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

BSET opened at $13.20 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 891,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,791,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 227,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 68,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.