Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMA. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Macro from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC cut shares of Banco Macro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Macro from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $73.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96. Banco Macro has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $423.75 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 31.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Banco Macro by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Avalon Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Macro by 6.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Banco Macro by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

