Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLOP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.95.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,535,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,636,000 after buying an additional 66,099 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 0.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,449,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 20.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,123,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after buying an additional 367,800 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 329,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 265,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

