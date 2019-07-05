Zacks Investment Research Downgrades China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHU. UBS Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CHU opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76. China Unicom has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,339,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 352,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 31,215.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 255,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

