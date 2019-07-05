Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Hold

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,260.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,125 over the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,355 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 204,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 46,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 900.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 180,082 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 96,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares during the period. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

