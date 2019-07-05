Zacks: Brokerages Set $10.00 Target Price for Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Shares of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Perceptron an industry rank of 214 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PRCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Perceptron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Perceptron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Perceptron from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perceptron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, Director John F. Bryant acquired 482,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,294,207.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 489,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,227. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 3.1% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 142,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 8.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 173,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 3.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,382. Perceptron has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). Perceptron had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perceptron will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

