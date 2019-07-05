Zacks: Analysts Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Post $1.93 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.79 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 386,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.31. 989,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,923. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $125.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.