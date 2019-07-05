Zacks: Analysts Expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $830.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stericycle to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL remained flat at $$48.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 322,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 260,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $14,884,754.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,631,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,015,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,058,000 after buying an additional 228,533 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 38,795 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,032.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 95,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 97,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.