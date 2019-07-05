Zacks: Analysts Expect Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Propetro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.54. Propetro reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Propetro will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $4.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Propetro.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $546.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.22 million. Propetro had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Propetro in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Propetro from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Propetro in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

PUMP stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 861,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,870. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. Propetro has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

