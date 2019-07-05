Zacks: Analysts Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.42). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.18 million.

HT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

In related news, insider Neil H. Shah bought 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $99,868.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 328,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,592.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $14,457,000. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $12,639,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $10,246,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,739,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,215,000 after buying an additional 281,450 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 251,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $654.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.