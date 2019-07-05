Zacks: Analysts Expect Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) will post $116.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.31 million and the highest is $117.10 million. Habit Restaurants posted sales of $102.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full-year sales of $462.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.18 million to $464.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $502.80 million, with estimates ranging from $500.05 million to $504.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Habit Restaurants.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Habit Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 512.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Habit Restaurants stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 428,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a market cap of $266.32 million, a PE ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Habit Restaurants has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

