Zacks: Analysts Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $501.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,826.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $108,919.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,526. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $47,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.80. 135,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,437. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $104.87 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.54.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

