Zacks: Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report sales of $50,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $180,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.14 million, with estimates ranging from $110,000.00 to $39.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,435.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 208,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41,043 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,049,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,781 shares in the last quarter. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUPH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 457,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,436. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.43. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

