Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Senesco Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.40). Senesco Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Senesco Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Senesco Technologies.

Senesco Technologies (NYSE:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08.

NYSE:ELOX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.73. 47,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,787. Senesco Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77.

Senesco Technologies Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

