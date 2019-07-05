Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on YOGA. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Yogaworks from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yogaworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ YOGA opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70. Yogaworks has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.44 million. Yogaworks had a negative net margin of 57.80% and a negative return on equity of 121.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yogaworks will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Yogaworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Yogaworks by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yogaworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

