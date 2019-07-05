Wright Medical Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,160 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,824% compared to the average daily volume of 157 call options.

In related news, SVP Andrew C. Morton sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $70,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie Andrews sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $44,350.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $389,339 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 620,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after buying an additional 245,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,101,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,739,000 after buying an additional 105,840 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000.

WMGI stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. Wright Medical Group has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 683.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wright Medical Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 target price on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Featured Article: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.