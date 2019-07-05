World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $165.79 on Tuesday. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $89.78 and a 1 year high of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 15.02 and a current ratio of 15.02. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.07.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.66. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $6,917,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,938,000 after buying an additional 55,747 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 35,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 741,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,871,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

