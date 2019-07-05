World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.00.
NASDAQ WRLD opened at $165.79 on Tuesday. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $89.78 and a 1 year high of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 15.02 and a current ratio of 15.02. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.07.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Prescott Investors Profit Sharing Trust purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $6,917,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,938,000 after buying an additional 55,747 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 35,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 741,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,871,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
