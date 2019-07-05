Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura upgraded Westlake Chemical from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cascend Securities started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Westlake Chemical to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $112.85.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 32,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 399,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 101,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.