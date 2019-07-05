Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $53.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Longbow Research raised shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.02.

WDC stock opened at $47.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $80.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 73,443 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,538 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 38,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Western Digital by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,324,733 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $159,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Western Digital by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,244 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

