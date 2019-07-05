Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Set at $55.00 by Longbow Research

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) received a $55.00 price target from research analysts at Longbow Research in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Longbow Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Western Digital to $53.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,373,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,277. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.82. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $80.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Western Digital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 17,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 57.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 45.6% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

