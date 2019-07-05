West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned West Bancorporation an industry rank of 153 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of WTBA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.69. 8,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $351.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.72.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,703.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Patrick Mcmurray acquired 8,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,482.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,550.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,597 shares of company stock worth $305,612 in the last 90 days. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in West Bancorporation by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in West Bancorporation by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in West Bancorporation by 782.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

