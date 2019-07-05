Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $228.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a $203.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Stryker from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.19.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $208.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Stryker has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $208.34.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $380,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.40, for a total transaction of $897,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,081,972. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,132,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,951,000 after buying an additional 793,560 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,175,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 19,658.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 365,459 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Stryker by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 863,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,330,000 after buying an additional 343,913 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

