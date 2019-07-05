Wayfair (NYSE:W) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a sell rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Shares of W opened at $142.95 on Monday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $173.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.66.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $199,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.04 per share, for a total transaction of $423,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,071 shares of company stock worth $23,843,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

