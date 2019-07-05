Warburg Research Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €125.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIX2. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €116.86 ($135.88).

Get Sixt alerts:

ETR:SIX2 opened at €97.65 ($113.55) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.57. Sixt has a 1-year low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a 1-year high of €119.70 ($139.19). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.