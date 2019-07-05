Warburg Research Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €47.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €46.50 ($54.07) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.67 ($49.61).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

DRI opened at €30.24 ($35.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €27.95. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €24.10 ($28.02) and a 1-year high of €52.90 ($61.51).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.