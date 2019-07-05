VSA Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)

VSA Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Bacanora Lithium from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of BCN opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 10.99. Bacanora Lithium has a one year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 91 ($1.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 million and a PE ratio of -3.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.75.

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of seven mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

