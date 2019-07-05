Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VERU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veru presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $2.23 on Monday. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $138.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 91.61% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $79,806 in the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the first quarter worth $95,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares during the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

