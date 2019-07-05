Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Earns Hold Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VEC. ValuEngine raised Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Vectrus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton raised Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vectrus has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $325.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.75 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vectrus by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vectrus by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vectrus by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 17,971 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vectrus by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Vectrus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.