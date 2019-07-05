ValuEngine Upgrades Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 42.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

