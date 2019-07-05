ValuEngine Lowers Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Stericycle from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stericycle to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stericycle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67. Stericycle has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $830.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 260,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $14,884,754.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,631,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stericycle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 66.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stericycle by 24.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 79.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 276,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 122,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

