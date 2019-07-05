ValuEngine Lowers ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of ProAssurance from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NYSE PRA opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.55.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.23). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $268.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

In other news, Director John J. Mcmahon, Jr. sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $33,765.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 391,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 520,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 55.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 154,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 55,291 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

