ValuEngine Lowers Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Pra Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. Pra Group has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Pra Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pra Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Pra Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pra Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Pra Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pra Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Pra Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

