ValuEngine Lowers Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Horizon Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $92.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a negative return on equity of 731.99%. The business had revenue of $209.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Global will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,116.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 15,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,689,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 614,364 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

