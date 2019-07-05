ValuEngine Lowers Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GERN. BidaskClub raised shares of Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Geron from $3.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $262.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.67.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 3,713.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Geron will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kelly Behrs sold 120,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $241,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HRT Financial LLC lifted its position in Geron by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 40,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Geron by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Geron by 6,429.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 36,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

