ValuEngine Lowers General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.47.

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $754,274,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,570,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,427,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,095,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,659 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 62,412,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,087,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,439 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

