ValuEngine Lowers ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group started coverage on ContraFect in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CFRX opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.93.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 907,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 612,700 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ContraFect by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ContraFect by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

