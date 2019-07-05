ValuEngine Lowers BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BNP PARIBAS/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Get BNP PARIBAS/S alerts:

BNPQY stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BNP PARIBAS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP PARIBAS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.