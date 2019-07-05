ValuEngine Lowers America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMX. HSBC upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of AMX opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 4.80%. Equities analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s previous dividend of $0.16. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 738.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 935,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 823,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,165,000 after purchasing an additional 313,726 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 240,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 9.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 40,008,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $571,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

