ValuEngine Downgrades MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MTN GRP LTD/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

MTN GRP LTD/S stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. MTN GRP LTD/S has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.19.

MTN Group Limited operates in the telecommunications industry. It offers voice, data, digital, Internet of Things, mobility, security, managed network, and cloud solutions. The company also provides digital services, such as mobile money account; and entertainment services, including MTN Music and Play.

