ValuEngine Downgrades Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DRAD opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.30. Digirad has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.91 million during the quarter. Digirad had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.

In other Digirad news, Director Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 644,152 shares in the company, valued at $425,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 158,538 shares of company stock valued at $103,800. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digirad stock. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Weber Alan W owned about 0.49% of Digirad as of its most recent SEC filing.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

