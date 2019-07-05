ValuEngine Downgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 669.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141,869 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 199,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

