Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Purchases £8,407.88 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) insider Susan Hansen purchased 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £8,407.88 ($10,986.38).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock opened at GBX 248 ($3.24) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $569.93 million and a P/E ratio of -12.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 226.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.79. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 248 ($3.24).

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.37%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.