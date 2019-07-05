Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) PT Lowered to $6.00

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) had its price objective lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 169.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UMRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

UMRX stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90. Unum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 373.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 135,345 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,250,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 61,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

