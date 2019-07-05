Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) PT Lowered to $6.00

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) had its price objective lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 169.06% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UMRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.
UMRX stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90. Unum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 135,345 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,250,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 61,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.
About Unum Therapeutics
Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).
