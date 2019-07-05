Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UAA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Under Armour from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Under Armour by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,886,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,763,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,307,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,463,000 after buying an additional 596,283 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,947,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,276 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 25.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,241,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,535,000 after purchasing an additional 649,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 50.8% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,988,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

